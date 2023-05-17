If you or a loved one has experienced sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE) or through an online chat with a trained specialist, through a chatbot and on an app.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who worked in the Douglas County and Parker area for seven years has been arrested for child sexual assault, and now police are seeking out additional victims.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Jason Lee Carey, who also goes by “Thor,” was taken into custody in September 2022 in Belton, Missouri on sexual misconduct charges with minors.

DCSO said they believe there could be potential victims in the Douglas County and Parker area where Carey worked between 2014 and 2021.

Carey is known to have worked at the following businesses:

Douglas County School District from 2015 to 2016 and 2019

Town of Parker Recreation Center in 2016

Children’s Learning Adventure of Colorado in 2018

Parker Kindercare between 2018 and 2021

The Colorado Department of Labor had no employment history for Carey before 2018.

If you have any information on Carey or may have been a victim, please reach out to DCSO’s tipline at dcsotips@dcsheriff.net.