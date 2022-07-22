DENVER (KDVR) — A child sexual abuse lawsuit has been filed against the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado and a former priest.

According to the announcement on Friday, the victim, identified as John HA Doe, was allegedly sexually abused by Rev. Jerry McKenzie, a former priest of the Episcopal Diocese of Colorado,

The alleged abused started in 1995 when the victim was 16 years old. The abuse lasted for several years, and took place at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Camp Ilium, and a cabin near Nederland, the release said.

According to the allegations, McKenzie plied the boy and his friends with alcohol and other substances as part of the abuse.

The lawsuit states that McKenzie was believed to have been removed from ministry in 2001 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The victim, from Denver, said, “I filed this lawsuit because the Diocese needs to be held accountable for what happened to me, and also for the others that McKenzie wronged during the course of his career as a trusted and revered religious figure. The adults who should have been protecting all of us failed us, and justice needs to be served for all of us.”

The full lawsuit is expected to be announced during a news conference by attorneys Jessica Arbour and Zach Elsner at 11 a.m.

