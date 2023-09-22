AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — More than three years after law enforcement was tipped off about a child internet sex crime, a retired Cherry Hills Village Police officer has entered a not-guilty plea.

Jerry Stinnett appeared at his arraignment via WebEx Friday afternoon on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child/Video and Sexual Exploitation of Child Porn Materials.

The 65-year-old was charged back in March of 2022, but his arraignment had been delayed 6 times, and today he asked for yet another continuance.

Arapahoe County Judge Joseph Whitfield denied the request and set a trial date for the week of March 25, 2024.

The internet service provider Yahoo first tipped the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in July of 2020 that a user had “uploaded and shared images, that they considered to be Child Sex Abuse Materials (CSAM), onto their servers” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

The NCMEC then conducted a geo-location search on the IP address and determined it was mostly likely assigned to Comcast in the Denver metro area.

At that point, the Cyber Tip was forwarded to the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

The ICAC sent a subpoena to Comcast on October 14, 2020, and the following day Comcast said the subscriber’s IP address belonged to Jerry Stinnett in Aurora.

On November 10, 2020, the case was assigned to an Aurora Police Detective who’s a member of the ICAC task force.

Yahoo provided seven images and three videos of females under the age of 18, either nude or engaged in sex acts.

In January, detectives learned that Stinnett and his wife spend their winters in Florida and their summers in Colorado.

Investigators waited for the couple to return to Colorado and then on June 29, 2021, a SWAT team executed a search warrant while the couple was home and seized a desktop computer, three laptops, three computers tablets and four cell phones.

According to the affidavit, detectives found “27 image files and 9 videos that depicted underage females either nude and/or engaged in sex acts.”

Aurora Police Detective Patrick McGinty described Stinnett as very talkative during the search warrant and wrote that Stinnett mentioned only he had access to all the files associated with the child porn and that he chats online with people “who enjoy role play” and chatted with people who “are 25 and pretend to be 15.”

He also told police he “never intentionally search for or downloaded child porn” and he “hoped” police would not find any child porn on his devices.

Once the search warrant was over Stinnett, “spontaneously stated that he got in trouble for regular porn when he worked at Frisco PD. He explained that he was on his work computer and an ad for a pornographic website popped up. Stinnett advised that the pop-up ad generated an alert to the city’s IT and he got a call from a supervisor about it. He stated that once he explained everything, nothing further happened.”

The Problem Solvers reached out to Frisco Police and a spokeswoman told FOX31 Stinnett was never investigated for misconduct during his tenure with Frisco PD.

In August of 2021, Detectives were able to extract several pieces of evidence from Stinnett’s devices. Eventually, detectives allegedly recovered nine videos and 27 images of child porn from Stinnett’s devices, leading a judge to sign an arrest warrant in Feb. 2022.

Arapahoe County Prosecutors charged him in March 2022, but since then his arraignment has been delayed 6 times.

Now, 18 months later, Stinnett has finally entered a not-guilty plea.

Stinnett was first hired by Frederick Police in Jan. 1993 and resigned in May 1996. He then went to work for Frisco Police from Jun. 1996 to Jan. 2007.

In Feb. 2007, he began employment with Cherry Hills Village Police Department until he resigned in Aug. 2013.

His next court appearance for a status conference is scheduled for Nov. 17, 2023.