Child needed CPR, rushed to hospital after falling through ice

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – An Arapahoe County sheriff’s deputy had to perform CPR on a child who fell through ice at a pond.

Five children between the ages of 6 and 8 were playing on the ice, according to the sheriff’s office, when three of them fell through at a pond located at 9100 E. Florida Ave.

A woman jumped in and rescued two of the kids then a teen jumped in and rescued a third who was not breathing or conscious.

When first responders arrived to the scene, the child was in critical condition and needed to be resuscitated, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Authorities say the child was revived when he or she was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the child’s current condition.

Story developing…