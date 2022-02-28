AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — New video shows a car slamming into a donut shop in Aurora over the weekend, narrowly missing a 4-year-old child. FOX31 has learned that the car was stolen and now the search is on for the thieves.

It was a close call on Saturday morning for a father and son who stopped by City Donuts for a sweet treat, only to be met with a near-death experience. The donut shop remains open but boarded up and left with thousands in damages after a car plowed through.

Saturday’s frightening moments were caught on camera at City Donuts on Peoria Street. In one angle of surveillance, you see a father at the register and his son standing a few steps away near the donut display. Then a car slams through the entrance narrowly missing the 4-year-old. In another angle, you see the father realizing the car isn’t going to stop. He jumps into action, lunging towards his son and then both fall to the ground in the blink of an eye.

Aurora Police say the driver of a stolen car ran a red light near Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, hit another car and then crashed into the donut shop. Kirk Manzanares, the owner’s brother, saw the entire thing unfold as he was leaving the shop.

“He came right here, then pop, pop,” Manzanares explained. “The two yellow things were right here, he popped them — pop, pop! He just kind of rolled right into the store and broke out the doors and the window into the donut case. Then he looked at me and I looked at him and he took off running.”

Aurora Police are looking for the thieves who caused roughly $50,000 in damages to the shop, however, Manzanares is just thankful everyone made it out alive.

“I’m just really happy that the kid is OK, and the dad was OK,” Manzanares said. “That was my main concern.”

He added that he talked to the father and son after the incident, and it appeared they had some cuts and scratches. Police say they suffered minor injuries.

Manzanares is offering the little boy a free donut every Saturday for the rest of his life because of what happened.

Police say they have no more information and ask anyone with information to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.