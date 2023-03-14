WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are responding to a pedestrian crash near the Academy Charter Schools’ north campus where a child and their mother were allegedly hit by a car.

According to the Westminster Police Department, a mother and son were walking in the crosswalk at Park Centre Drive and Tejon Street when the driver turned right and hit both of them.

WPD said the child was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries but was conscious.

The driver did remain on scene. WPD said speed and drugs were not a factor in the crash but could have been possibly caused by sun glare.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.