DENVER (KDVR) — Several trees in a child loss memorial garden in Parker were chopped down by an alleged vandal this week.

The Rowan Tree Foundation is a nonprofit that honors children who were lost at the Angel Memorial Garden at McCabe Meadows Park, located at 19700 Indian Pipe Lane.

The foundation said Thursday that five memorial trees were “chopped down by someone, for no other reason than to destroy.”

The Parker Police Department confirmed that there was significant damage to trees around the area.

“I’m trying to find compassion for the person who did this, because they must have a lot of pain in their hearts,” the foundation’s executive director Corinne O’Flynn wrote in a release. “But I’m more concerned with you, our Rowan Tree family, those who dedicated these trees with us all those years ago, and anyone who comes here to mourn this week.”

The vandalism comes about a week before an annual candlelight remembrance event held at the memorial site.

Many people commented on a Facebook post about the vandalism asking how they can help. O’Flynn said the exact plan is still in the works, but those who wish to help can do so by donating on the foundation’s website.

“My focus is on making sure you know that we will buy new trees to replace the ones we lost and we will make our garden whole again, but for now, it’s hard to see,” O’Flynn wrote.

The foundation said the memorial has been cleaned up and is accessible in the meantime, but they are hoping to replace the lost trees with ones equally as mature.

Police said there is an active investigation, but they do not have any suspects yet.