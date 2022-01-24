Child killed, multiple people hospitalized in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating a deadly apartment fire that happened early Monday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at Bella Terra at City Center Apartment Homes at 15400 E. Evans Ave.

AFR said multiple people were rescued during the fire. Three people were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. One of the victims, a child, was pronounced dead at the hospital, AFR said.

The Colorado Red Cross and Xcel Energy responded to the scene to assist following the fire.

AFR said 31 residents were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.