JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)— The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a child was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on him Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it happened near 6354 South Jay Way around 7:45 a.m.

The 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

We are working to find out what caused the tree to fall.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.