WELLINGTON, Colo. (KDVR)– UPDATE: The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says the parents of a 3-4-year-old boy who was found wandering alone on Wednesday morning have been located.

Previous story:

The boy was found in the area 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue before 5:30 a.m.

The child is described by the sheriff’s office as:

Non-verbal

White

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Wearing a red and black onesie

If you know a child who fits this description living in the area, police contact the sheriff’s office at 970-416-1985. Do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.

