AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for the family of a 4-year-old boy who was found at a restaurant on Saturday evening.

The boy was found at the Golden Corral at 11090 E. Mississippi Ave. Police are keeping the child in their care until the parents are found.

UPDATE: Additional photos of his family members and the vehicles they arrived at the restaurant in. pic.twitter.com/NlCjMG3fqX — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2021

Anyone with information about who this boy is or how his family can be located is asked to call APD at 303.627.3100.