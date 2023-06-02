DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Commerce City are investigating a crash where a child was hit and killed in a parking lot.

The crash happened on Thursday in the 7700 block of Highway 2, which is just west of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, a truck was driving in a parking lot in the area when a child was hit and killed.

Officers do not believe speed was a factor, but the contributing factors are still being determined.

Police did not say how old the child was, and their identity has not been released.

The CCPD Crash Reconstruction Team will continue to look into what caused this crash.