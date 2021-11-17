Child Abduction Response Team activated in search for Lilly missing in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The search has intensified for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe who went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Child Abduction Response Team was activated on Wednesday morning to help in the search for Lilly.

Credit: Westminster Police Department

Lilly told her mother around 3:30 p.m. that she was going to Countryside Park and has not been seen since, according to the Westminster Police Department.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert due to the amount of time that has passed since Lilly was reported missing and the weather overnight.

WPD said they currently do not have the specific criteria to issue an Amber Alert, but are working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Here’s the Amber Alert criteria:

The abducted child must be 17 years of age or younger,

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery

WPD said it will begin a door to door search of the neighborhood where Lilly was last seen. Police ask for patience from the community. They said to expect a large police presence while the search continues for Lilly.