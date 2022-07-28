ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers took fire from two different positions at a standoff that killed a 22-year-old man during the shooting, the chief of the Englewood Police Department said.

Chief Sam Watson posted a video on Facebook to elaborate on the shooting that happened July 24 after a mother called police saying her son was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. She said he wanted to commit suicide and shot a gun inside the house.

Watson said when officers arrived at the home on South Grove Street, they got the mother and another family member safely out of the residence.

Officers surrounded the house and commanded the two men inside to come out, Watson said. Shots were then fired at officers from a large window on the east side of the home that hit the patrol car they were hunkered behind.

Watson said an officer “immediately returned gunfire at the threat.”

Eighteen seconds later, Watson said more officers took gunfire coming out of a window on the north side of the house. Those shots also hit another patrol car that officers were taking cover behind. Again, an officer fired back at the location of the incoming shots.

The suspect, 29-year-old Phillip Blankenship, who his mother had called about, surrendered to police shortly after the second round of gunfire.

When officers entered the home, they found 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, Blankenship’s brother, near the front of the house by the east side window suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the ground. He died on the scene.

Watson said body cameras were worn by all officers and that video will be released pending the status of the investigation.

“The recordings will reveal the extreme risk that the officers and community faced in this event,” Watson said.

When FOX31 requested bodycam video, the police department said it is not available at this time and cited a bill that states “any video that would substantially interfere with or jeopardize an active or ongoing investigation may be withheld from the public.”

What suspect’s family, neighbors say happened

Blankenship and Mitchell’s mother said the way the cops described what happened is not how the incident went down.

“What the cops are saying is incorrect, and you can verify that with all the neighbors here,” Kimberley Mitchell said. “When they showed up, they did not come upon gunfire. My boys were talking in a back bedroom.”

Another relative told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas that the Englewood officers were “100%” in the wrong.

One neighbor, Chiao Lopez said her father was nearby when the gunfire started.

“He said that he saw police officers standing right here in the front yard and police officers over there. He wasn’t sure what was going on. He thought they were fireworks at first. And then he saw the police and he knew the sounds were gunshots,” Lopez said.

Englewood Police’s initial statement

The Englewood Police Department has received many inquiries over the last two days requesting additional information about the officer involved shooting on Sunday (07/24/22) on S. Grove St. An update was released yesterday that Phillip Blankenship was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder. Official filing of charges through the 18th Judicial District by the District Attorney’s Office will occur on Friday, 07/29/22, at 9:00 a.m. As mentioned previously, this is an active and ongoing investigation through the 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team. Any additional details into the shooting will be released through the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Due to this investigation being submitted to the District Attorney’s Office, Englewood P.D. will not be releasing any additional information at this time. Englewood Police Department