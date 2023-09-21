DENVER (KDVR) — Denver may be getting a taste of Chicago. In late September, Portillo’s announced Denver as a possible new location for its fast-casual restaurant.

The restaurant started out as a small hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois called “The Dog House.” It originated in a trailer with Dick Portillo’s investment of $1,100.

Now, there are 77 restaurants across 10 states, and it’s eyeing Denver as its next location.

Mostly known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and chocolate cake, Portillo’s claimed Chicago’s heart in less than 60 years.

Most of the locations are either in or around Chicago, but the restaurant has a national fan base. Portillo’s delivers favorite menu items to all 50 states.

Coloradans may not have to wait much longer.

According to Portillo’s account director, the restaurant is looking to enter Colorado, including the Denver market for the first time.

While no specific timeline was shared, the company expects to open eight locations by the end of the year.