COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo countered a lawsuit by opening its doors to FOX31’s sister station FOX21 News in an exclusive report.

On June 30, an out-of-state organization announced it is suing the zoo and petitioning for the release of its elephants. CMZoo calls the lawsuit malicious and defends its conservation efforts.

Animal rights group wants to remove elephants

The Nonhuman Rights Project (NhRP) has filed a habeas corpus petition with the 4th Judicial District Court demanding the release of five elephants currently living at CMZoo.

NhRP claims elephants Jambo, Kimba, LouLou, and Missy are showing signs of brain damage and chronic stress based on the elephants’ behavior of rocking, swaying, and head bobbing.

“From the moment their adult family members were likely killed in front of them and they were sold off to be put on display and put to work in circuses and zoos, these elephants’ lives have consisted of one trauma after another,” said NhRP attorney Jake Davis.

NhRP said this is the first litigation of its kind in Colorado and has the support of world-renowned experts in elephant behavior and cognition.

According to NhRP, one of the people who have submitted declarations is Dr. Bob Jacobs, a former professor of neuroscience at Colorado College who has studied the neurological harm of captivity on elephants.

“These elephants deserve much better, and keeping them in captivity in this zoo is a sorry reflection on the human condition,” said Jacobs. “I wouldn’t want to be confined to an austere, barren environment for a week, let alone a lifetime. But that’s what these elephants must endure, leaving them vulnerable to chronic stress and chronic health problems, including deleterious effects to their very sophisticated brains.”

Following the more than 300-page lawsuit, CMZoo could be summoned to court to justify what the NhRP is calling “unlawful imprisonment of the elephants.”

“What this lawsuit is seeking is the recognition of the elephant’s right to liberty. That singular right that you and I have because we were born human, and we feel that should be the case for elephants too,” Davis said.

CMZoo responds to petition

CMZoo said it exists to advance animal welfare and conservation. The zoo has four full-time keepers most days to care for the five elephants, and the team consistently studies the elephants’ behaviors and adjusts their care programs to provide more of what they positively respond to.

“I’ve been here for 28 years, then the CEO for nearly 18 years,” said Bob Chastain, president of CMZoo. “To my knowledge, this is the only lawsuit regarding animals that we’ve ever had.”

CMZoo is waiting on a summons before taking any action but is reinstalling the community’s trust in how the elephants are cared for.

According to CMZoo, the elephants move multiple times per day from yard to yard, or indoor space to indoor space, where they find new opportunities to stimulate their bodies and minds.

CMZoo said during the summer months the elephants have access to a space called the vacation yard, a two-acre yard that is not visible to guests where the elephants are free to roam as long as they want to.

Depending on the rain, the elephants might visit the vacation yard multiple times per month. CMZoo said there is a limit on the visits per month as part of a plan to maintain the novelty of the area for them, which makes it physically and mentally stimulating for the elephants, according to CMZoo.

CMZoo also responded to common complaints about elephants in human care, claiming elephants don’t walk for fun but for food, water, and safety, and that its five elephants are getting old which is why they don’t walk as much.

According to CMZoo, they offer a variety of group settings and do not force elephants to share direct space if their behavior shows the zoo they don’t want to. The pairs that live together at the zoo do so because they have shown keepers that is who they share the most positive behaviors.

“CMZoo simply can’t expand their enclosure to the adequate size elephants need to thrive, and that’s in part because of where it’s located and how it’s situated on the mountainside,” Davis said. “This is not an attack on the zoo keepers or the community itself, this is an attack on the institution that is CMZoo.”

CMZoo states they would not have elephants at the zoo unless they are helping wild elephants survive. CMZoo said they have partnered with Tsavo Trust, a frontline elephant conservation organization working to save wild African elephants and rhinos in Kenya. CMZoo said its elephant feeding opportunity raises $75,000 per year for Tsavo Trust and in total has sent $608,000 directly to elephant conservation.

“This is an out-of-state animal rights group that has decided that they should bring a lawsuit against us,” Chastain explained. “We’re not exactly sure why, and we don’t know what their motives are.”