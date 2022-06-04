CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOO, Colo. (KDVR) — They’ve done it again. For the sixth year in a row, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has been voted one of the top zoos in North America.

CMZ was recognized in two different categories in USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The zoo was named the third Best Zoo in North America and second-Best Zoo Exhibit for its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit.

According to CMZ, this is the highest ranking the zoo has received for the Best Zoo category and ties for the highest ranking they have received for the Best Zoo Exhibit.

The high-ranking exhibit is home to animals from the zoo’s native region. According to CMZ, the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit opened in the summer of 2008 and is home to a pack of endangered Mexican wolves, four Canada lynx, an Alaskan moose, two North American porcupines, a bald eagle, two grizzly bears, three mountain lions and four river otters.

“Cheyenne Mountain Zoo aims to set itself apart by making every guest experience inspiring. With its simply stated vision, ‘Every Kid. Every Time. Goosebumps.’ at its cultural core, CMZoo creates environments and experiences that bring people closer to animals. Exhibits are designed to remove as many physical barriers as safely possible between guests and animals,” said the zoo in a press release.

10 best zoos in North America

The 2022 USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice top zoos are ranked below:

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – Cincinnati, Ohio Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium – Omaha, Nebraska Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – Colorado Springs, Colorado Brevard Zoo – Melbourne, Florida Memphis Zoo – Memphis, Tennessee Audubon Zoo – New Orleans, Louisiana Philadelphia Zoo – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Columbus Zoo and Aquarium – Columbus, Ohio Houston Zoo – Houston, Texas Saint Louis Zoo – St. Louis, Missouri