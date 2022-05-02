COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running for Best Zoo in North America once again and needs your help to reach the top spot.

The Best Zoo in North America award is part of USAToday’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. In 2021, CMZ finished in fourth place in the competition.

In addition to being nominated for the best zoo, its Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is nominated for Best Exhibit in North America. In 2021, Akta the Alaskan moose and grizzlies Digger and Emmett’s home won third place.

CMZ is an Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited location where they are required to maintain the highest standards in animal care and welfare while providing a safe and fun experience for guests.

Sitting at an elevation of 6,714 feet, CMZ may be most well known for offering guests the opportunity to hand feed one of its many giraffes. The zoo’s 146 acres of land are also home to a variety of unique creatures.

According to the zoo’s website, CMZ is also committed to the preservation of wildlife. In the zoo’s Quarters for Conservation initiative, 75 cents from each admission funds long-term conservation projects. It has raised more than $3 million through its program since 2008.

The zoo is asking everyone to spread the word about this special honor. Fans can cast their vote once a day every day up until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 23. Winners will be announced on June 4.