COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The critically endangered Amur leopard cubs born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in May finally have names. Meet Basha and Mango!

The zoo said the names were picked by generous donors of the zoo. Basha’s name is inspired by the name of the lead animal keeper in the Asian Highlands, Basia. Basia and Anya, the cubs’ mother, have worked closely together since Anya arrived at CMZoo in 2015, and Basia is a passionate leopard conservationist.

Mango was named in honor of a beloved domestic cat who inspired the donors’ dedication to wildlife.

Mango has slightly darker features, a distinct “M” spot pattern across his forehead and more defined lines instead of individual spots on his face. Basha currently has a lighter face than Mango and is slightly bigger than his brother. Basha’s keepers have also seen a heart-shaped spot above his right eye.

Their size comparisons and spot patterns could change as the boys continue to grow, the zoo said, but these distinguishing features are great ways to tell the boys apart for now.

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Courtesy: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

CMZoo said the 10-week-old cubs have started exploring outdoor spaces with their mom, and guests might catch a glimpse of them in a not-easily-viewed part of the Asian Highlands. When they’re a bit bigger, they will explore more visible spaces where guests can easily see them.

In honor of the cubs’ new names, CMZoo is offering a special limited-availability adoption package complete with a leopard plush toy and fact sheet, a certificate of adoption, and a photo of Mango and Basha. Visit the zoo’s website to symbolically adopt a cub before this limited edition adoption package runs out.

Amur leopards are widely known as the rarest big cats on the planet. The cubs are adorable, the zoo said, but their existence is hope for the future of their species. Only around 100 individuals remain in the wilds of far-east Russia and China.