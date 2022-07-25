CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Professional Bull Riders, also known as PBR, have a brand new event to satiate bull riding fans’ appetite. It is called PBR Teams. Now bull riding fans can cheer on their favorite teams.



As if watching a cowboy strap himself to a 2,000-pound Brahma bull and try to hang on for dear life is not thrilling enough, well, hold onto your rigging. Here comes PBR Teams.

“They have been thinking about this for a number of years, trying to create new ways to build fandom,” Casey Lane, Arizona Ridge Riders general manager said. It’s easier to follow and easier to track but still focuses on the individual stars which give fans a reason to turn on their television.

“It’s a fairly simple concept, five-on-five bull riding, so my five scores against your five scores determines the winner of each game,” Lane said.

Right now there are eight PBR teams ready to compete with each other, starting Monday for the first time at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

“There is one in Austin, one in Fort Worth, one in Kansas City,” Lane said.

Nashville, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arizona have teams but one has not come out of the Centennial State yet.

PBR’s traditional Unleash The Beast continues and as usual, it is a fan favorite. The hope is PBR Teams will bring the sport to a new level.

The Arizona Ridge Riders are ready to ride, maybe all the way to the Super Bowl of bull riding.

“The super bowl will be the playoff and championship weekend in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this November 4, 5 and 6,” Lane said.

We cannot wait for the commercials.