CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — It was a perfect day for a parade. Breezy, cloudy and “cloppy.” That would be the sound of the hundreds of horses with riders in the parade.

Folks from around the world were taking in the sights and sounds of one of the world’s largest collections of horse-drawn carriages. This is what the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade is all about.

“We have hundreds of them in this parade, right? We’ve got the bands, we’ve got the old vehicles and all that, but a real Western theme and focus on those horse-drawn carriages, it’s quite a sight,“ Mike Smith, Cheyenne Frontier Days public relations committee chairman, said.

Larry Griffeth from Weatherford, Texas would agree. He has the best seat in the house, driving his own chuckwagon in the parade.

“This has been a lifelong dream to be in this parade,” Griffeth said. He is driving his Amish-made chuck wagon while making his dream come true.

Horse-drawn carriages were the method of transportation before the horseless carriage. Stage coaches, Conestoga wagons, milk trucks, ambulances, freight wagons, mail wagons and yes, even a cowboy’s last wagon ride. All in living color.

Katie Gibson of Cheyenne said watching the wagons at the parade reminded her of her grandfather Jesse Beutler.

“My grandpa was a farmer, and he had a lot of those old wagons. So seeing some of those old-time wagons reminded me of my youth (spent with him),” Gibson said.

Many things are lost to history. But as long as Cheyenne Frontier Days keeps rolling along, so does this amazing part of this country’s Western heritage.