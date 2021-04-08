Country legend kicks off Cheyenne Frontier Days 2021 return

FILE – This Nov. 8, 2017 file photo shows Garth Brooks at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” and “The Thunder Rolls,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Garth Brooks kicks off Cheyenne Frontier Days concert lineup

DENVER (KDVR) – Country legend Garth Brooks will kick off the Cheyenne Frontier Days concert series when the “Daddy of ‘em All” returns for its 125th year.

Cheyenne Frontier Days will be July 2-Aug. 1, returning after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. That was the first Frontier Days canceled in its long history.

“We are excited to get back to fulfilling our mission of economic impact to the community, and we look forward to safely welcoming our fans back to Frontier Park this summer,” said Tom Hirsig, CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days in a news release.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer will be joined by Ned LeDoux July 23.

The 2021 Frontier Nights concert series will wrap up with Blake Shelton July 31. Other notable acts include Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Kane Brown who will perform July 24, 29 and 30, respectively.

According to a news release, Cheyenne Frontier Day organizers are working closely with state health officials and the governor’s office to determine best cleaning and sanitation practices, but currently there are no attendance limitations.

Tickets for the musical performances range from $49-$94. Frontier Days added more than 300 jobs and generated more than $1 million in local and state taxes in 2019, according to a release.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. April 15. They will be available at www.cfdrodeo.com and at (303) 778-7222. Tickets will not be available for in-person purchase.

CHEYENNE FRONTIER NIGHTS LINEUP

July 23: Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux

July 24: Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins

July 25: Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

July 26-27: Professional Bull Riders – Last Cowboy Standing

July 28: Maren Morris with TBA

July 29: Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 30: Kane Brown with Restless Road

July 31: Blake Shelton with John King

July 24–Aug. 1: PRCA Rodeo Action