DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From ghost tours to Cheyenne Frontier Days, to the Friends Experience, there is something for everyone.

Weather-wise, it is going to be a hot weekend with near-record temperatures. Saturday starts dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Expect hot highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The record high is 102 degrees set in 2005.

Sunday features a cold front and surge of monsoon moisture with afternoon thunderstorms likely. Highs will fall into the upper 80s.

Here is a look at 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:

