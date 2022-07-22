DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From ghost tours to Cheyenne Frontier Days, to the Friends Experience, there is something for everyone.
Weather-wise, it is going to be a hot weekend with near-record temperatures. Saturday starts dry then watch for a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Expect hot highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. The record high is 102 degrees set in 2005.
Sunday features a cold front and surge of monsoon moisture with afternoon thunderstorms likely. Highs will fall into the upper 80s.
Here is a look at 10 things to do in Colorado this weekend:
- Cheyenne Frontier Days– July 22-31
- Colorado Renaissance Festival– now through Aug. 7
- Evergreen Summerfest– July 23-24
- The Friends Experience– through Sept. 4
- Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival– July 22-23
- Denver Summer Brew Fest– July 23
- Free 6th Annual Green Valley Ranch Kids Arts Quest– July 24
- Original Capitol Hill Walking Ghost Tour– July 22-23
- Yoga in the Lavender Fields at the Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms– July 23
- Family Fun Fest- Mile High Flea Market– July 23
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.