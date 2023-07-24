CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Approximately 100,000 flapjacks, 520 gallons of coffee, 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup can only mean one thing — it is the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days free pancake breakfast.

In spite of the fact that so many people are having so much fun eating so many pancakes, the reason this whole thing started was as an emergency preparedness training exercise.

“Kiwanis Club works with our local emergency management, and we are a mass feeding organization and so this is our practice run. Every summer we get to do this. It’s incredibly efficient, which I don’t think most people would believe could even happen,“ Lisa Trimble, Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne, said.

It may have started out as an emergency training exercise, but it has since turned into a tourism calling card.

“This is such a great opportunity to welcome people to Cheyenne, and share the Wyoming and the Cheyenne joy with everybody,” Trimble said.

The first free pancake breakfast was Monday and others will be held on Wednesday and Friday at the Cheyenne Depot in downtown Cheyenne, beginning at 7 a.m.