‘Chewy’ the yorkie reunited with family after missing for months

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Chewy, a Yorkie missing for months from his Westminster home, was reunited with his family this week.

Fort Collins police officers were responding to an unrelated call when they encountered Chewy. A supporting service provider was concerned about statements from the person claiming to be the dog’s owner.

Chewy’s family was found after a call to the identification information on the his collar.

The Yorkie went missing months ago and had been passed to different people on Facebook Marketplace.

Chewy got to hang out with Fort Collins dispatch while waiting to go home. He was excited to be reunited with his very grateful Westminster family, according to dispatchers.