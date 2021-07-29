Cherry Hills Village police looking for suspect in fatal crash

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – Cherry Hills Village police are looking for a person who was involved in a fatal crash Monday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred about 6:34 p.m. in the 4000 block of South University Boulevard.

Stacy L. Pepper, 38, was killed as a result of the crash. Pepper, from San Francisco, was in town visiting family.

The suspect is described as a white man. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He may have an injury to his left arm.

Suspect in fatal crash (Credit: CHVPD)

A truck stolen out of Jefferson County was involved in the crash. The suspect and the truck are associated with an Arapahoe County burglary, according to Cherry Hills Village police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Cherry Hills Village Police Department tip line at 720-305-9831.