Cherry Creek, Weld-RE, Greeley-Evans school districts start school

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Creek, Weld-RE and Greeley-Evans school districts started on Monday with a phased approach, welcoming some students back and gearing up for more students to return throughout the week.

At Cherry Creek School District, students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return for in-person learning five days a week. Middle and high school students will have a blended model — with a combination of in-person and remote learning.

At Rolling Hills Elementary School within the Cherry Creek School District, teachers lined up outside the entrance and clapped and cheered for fifth grade students as they returned.

Parents said they were ready to see their students back in school.

“It’s exciting but nervous at the same time. I think it’s time for them to come,” said Claudia Jimenez.

“I think they are ready. We have gotten videos, flow maps, charts, so our kids are excited and they are ready. They will comply. They know what they need to do. They are excited to be back,” said Dr. Lisa Roberts, a parent and principal at another elementary school.

Principal Ashley Gehrke said students can expect to see a lot of changes but she said staff are creating a positive atmosphere.

“We’re just grateful to be able to be here in person. That’s thanks to our Superintendent who really made data based decisions: what does it look like for students under 10? What does it look like for middle and high school students? What is the data showing us? Where we are in Arapahoe county? I feel very fortunate. Even if we do go remote, we had an opportunity to build relationships right away,” said Gehrke.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks inside Cherry Creek Schools. Cherry Creek School District created a symptom screener for students and staff to fill out before school to screen for COVID-19 symptoms.