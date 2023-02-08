ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District has approved a new salary schedule that would make teachers in the district among the highest paid in the Front Range.

According to the Cherry Creek School District, the new salary schedule was approved this week and will go into effect next school year.

Teachers will now start at $57,000 a year, which according to CCSD is a significant increase. The district hopes the salary will attract talented teachers looking for classroom jobs.

The schedule doesn’t just apply to new teachers, it would also raise salaries for all teachers with classroom experience and offer additional compensation for teachers and staff who choose to further their education.

“In Cherry Creek Schools, we love and value our teachers beyond measure. This salary update is designed to provide competitive compensation for all of our teachers and certified staff, and is aligned to our core values as a district,” Superintendent Christopher Smith said. “This week’s announcement is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that all of our staff earn fair and competitive wages for the work they do in service of students.”

The salary increases are part of a compensation package that was approved by members of the Cherry Creek Education Association on Monday.

The district will be holding a job fair for teachers and staff on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the job fair and to reserve a spot, visit their website.

The district said it is also actively seeking more teachers of color to be reflective of its student demographic.