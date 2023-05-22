DENVER (KDVR) — A witness described dozens of gunshots at Cherry Creek State Park on Sunday, when two people were detained and released after a police chase that ended with a crash into someone’s yard.

Multiple witnesses said they saw two men firing weapons at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was somewhere between 20 to 40 shots,” said Jevoni Hornbuckle, who was at the swim beach on Sunday evening.

“They were both still holding their guns,” Hornbuckle said of the suspected shooters.

After gunshots, a police chase into a bystander’s yard

Investigators said the men jumped in their car and drove off.

Deputies had a description of the men and pursued a vehicle to try and stop it, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When the driver wouldn’t stop, deputies used a maneuver that caused the vehicle to crash through a fence and into the backyard of a home.

“It looked like something was bombing,” said Araya Teklu, whose fence and yard were damaged by the crash near East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive.

Two people of interest in the case were detained and released after questioning. The Sheriff’s Office said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Teklu said he is thankful his children weren’t playing in the backyard like usual. He said he watched as one of the men went out the window and tried to run to the neighbor’s yard but was stopped by deputies. He said the other man sat in the car until deputies had him get out.

“It’s crazy and scary,” Teklu said.

Teklu said he hid his kids in the bathroom until he knew everything was safe. Deputies ended up knocking on his door.

“It was scary. My kiddo was waking up all night asking, ‘What happened, daddy?'” Teklu said.

Hornbuckle said his kids were also traumatized by the shooting.

“There was a lady sitting in the water with her newborn, hiding behind a tree,” Hornbuckle said.