ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said two people of interest in a shooting at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach have been released.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday and ended after a police chase, when a car crashed into a backyard nearby. Sheriff’s deputies said no one was injured and the two people of interest were questioned and released.

FOX31 asked the Sheriff’s Office why no arrests were made and was told it was part of the investigation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said state parks allow open carry and concealed carry, but firing is not allowed unless at a shooting range.

Witness: ‘Scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with’

FOX31 spoke with Alyssa Lucero, who said she witnessed the shooting.

“It literally felt like a movie where you’d see people dropping to the ground and crying and running. It was the scariest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my entire life,” Lucero said.

Lucero said she was at the swim beach with her boyfriend, her 6-month-old and a few friends when she heard gunshots.

“The best way I could describe how many gunshots we heard was like when you hear a grand finale at a fireworks show,” Lucero said. “I grabbed my child and we were hiding behind a tree, and then you heard about 10 more shots. You heard everyone yell, ‘Run he’s coming. He’s coming.'”

Lucero said they ran for about half a mile before taking cover inside the car of a stranger, who drove them to safety.

“I ended up hugging her at the end of the whole ordeal, so she was amazing,” Lucero said. “I would say thank you to her a million times if I could.”

Investigators ask for tips from the public

She said she’s grateful, but she’s frustrated no arrests have been made.

“Mentally, I’m going to be scarred from that for the rest of my life, and whoever did it is doing whatever they want now,” Lucero said. “There were so many families there and I’m just really glad that no one was hurt as of now, but it’s just really sad. You go to the lake for a family day and you leave with a shootout happening. It’s insane.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office had not released any new information as of Monday night.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tipline at 720-874-8477.