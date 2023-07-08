The swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park is temporarily closed due to high levels of E. coli found in the water. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DENVER (KDVR) — The natural swim area of Cherry Creek State Park was reopened Saturday morning, just in time for days of sunny weather to begin Sunday.

The swim area was closed Thursday morning when Colorado Parks and Wildlife completed a routine test of the water.

They found high levels of E. coli in the water. The levels were higher than the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment allowed.

When CPW tested the water Saturday morning, they said that the samples they collected showed a dissipation of the bacteria, so it was reopened for swimming.

These kinds of closures are not common, according to park operations manager Larry Butterfield.

“The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year,” Butterfield said.

E. coli are bacteria that typically live in the intestines of people or animals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most are harmless and even beneficial to a healthy human intestinal tract, but others can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and more.

When E. coli is found in water, the CDC said its presence indicates water contamination, even though the E. coli found in the water might not be harmful.