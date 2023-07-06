The swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park is temporarily closed due to high levels of E. coli found in the water. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

DENVER (KDVR) — The natural swim area of Cherry Creek State Park was closed Thursday morning because of unsafe E. coli levels.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a routine daily water quality test, the levels of E. coli in the water at Cherry Creek State Park were higher than allowable by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment standards.

E. coli are bacteria that typically live in the intestines of people or animals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most are harmless and even beneficial to a healthy human intestinal tract, but others can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness, pneumonia and more.

When E. coli is found in water, the CDC said its presence indicates water contamination, even though the E. coli found in the water might not be harmful. The CDC said on its website that this gets confusing even for microbiologists.

The swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park is temporarily closed due to high levels of E. coli found in the water. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park is temporarily closed due to high levels of E. coli found in the water. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park is temporarily closed due to high levels of E. coli found in the water. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The Cherry Creek swim area will be closed until water sample tests show a decrease in the bacteria. The beach is still open though, and visitors can still do other water-related activities like paddleboarding or fishing.

These kinds of closures are not common, according to park operations manager Larry Butterfield.

“The elevated bacteria levels can be caused by fecal waste from wildlife, run-off from urban areas, or excessive run-off from rain, and the park has seen heavy rainfall this year,” Butterfield said.

When the swim area is reopened, it will be posted on the park’s website.