Cherry Creek sweetens pitch for restaurant patrons: spend $25, get $25 gift card

DENVER — With the launch of a new program this week in Cherry Creek North, the bill comes with a little treat.

Through the “Dine Out to Help Out Cherry Creek” program, which launches Wednesday, customers who spend $25 or more at participating restaurants will receive a $25 gift card to use at the same location on a return visit.

Thirty-three restaurants in the one-square-mile area are in the campaign, including The Cherry Cricket, Le Bilboquet Denver, Olive and Finch, Kona Grill, The Corner Beet, Cucina Colore, Machete, Blue Island Oyster Bar and more.

Matt Joblon, who leads BMC Investments and organized the donations from local businesses, said the 6,000 “thank you” cards total more than $150,000.

They also have raised $50,000 to provide meals for food service workers in the Cherry Creek area who have been laid off and others in need through Denver’s Feed the Frontlines program.

There are nearly 80 restaurants in Cherry Creek’s one square mile, from Colorado Boulevard to University Boulevard and 6th Avenue to Cherry Creek South Drive.

