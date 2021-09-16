Cherry Creek students stealing from school bathrooms as part of viral TikTok challenge

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s a trend that’s sweeping schools across the nation, and now Cherry Creek is asking parents to talk to their children about vandalism and theft at schools.

It’s called the “Devious Lick” challenge, and across the country students are damaging soap and toilet paper dispensers, mirrors, and floors in the bathrooms.

The Cherry Creek School District said students have also been stealing fire extinguishers.

“These actions limit access and create disruption within the learning environment,” the letter to parents said.

The district asked parents to talk to their children about damage and vandalism as well as the repercussions.

“Student outcomes will include: suspension, restitution, law enforcement referral, and/or expulsion,” the letter said.