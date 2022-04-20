AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Hundreds of students across five high schools in the Cherry Creek School District staged walkouts Wednesday morning to protest the district’s handling of a sex assault investigation first reported by the Problem Solvers on April 12.

A 17-year-old boy faces a misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual contact filed by Arapahoe County prosecutors in January.

However, five months after the November incident, the CCSD has yet to finish its own internal investigation.

The slow pace of the IX investigation sparked simultaneous walkouts at Grandview, Smoke Hill, Overland, Eaglecrest, and Cherokee Trail High Schools.

Video shared with FOX31 by student Oliver Fell (Grandview TV) showed some 300 students walking out of Grandview High School at 10 a.m., with students chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do want it? Now.”

Other students chanted, “Support our survivors.”

The effort came together after an Instagram post by sophomore student Lauren Campbell, who told the Problem Solvers, “I would hope the district sees what we’re doing and is ready to make some changes.”

The father of the 16-year-old victim attended the Grandview walkout with his wife and said he was stunned by the turnout. “I was just so overwhelmed and so full of gratitude and thanks,” he said.

FOX31 is not identifying the father to protect the identity of his daughter but said the show of support meant a ton to her.

“It makes me feel so good to know that people that don’t even know her, were willing to step up and step out and say that this is wrong,” he said.

The dad went on to say that, with barely a month left in the school year, his daughter’s case shouldn’t still be in limbo.

“They’ve had everything that they needed to make a decision for months and we still don’t have a decision. I don’t know if it’s because of a failure to act because they’re uncomfortable making hard decisions but someone needs to be there to make a hard decision and that decision should’ve been made months ago,” the father said.

Two weeks ago, the girl’s parents received word from the CCSD Title IX investigator that suggested a decision on the suspect’s fate would be made by April 15.

But after the Problem Solvers story aired on April 12, the Title IX investigator stepped aside saying he didn’t want to be accused of having any bias in the case.

A new Title IX investigator has told the girl’s parents that she expects to make a determination by April 29 as to whether the suspect deserves some type of discipline.

The district sent home a letter to high school families that suggested the walkout was done to raise awareness of sexual assault.

However, the letter did not acknowledge or address what sparked the walkout, which is a frustration many students have with the district’s slow pace in handling a Title IX investigation that legal experts told FOX31 should’ve been completed months ago.

Copy of the letter sent home to parents

Dear CCSD High School families, During advisory today, some students walked out of the building to raise awareness of sexual assault. As an organization, we respect students’ rights to peacefully gather. To ensure the safety of our students, we supervised and monitored the activity. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. If you believe your child has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment, or discrimination. please call law enforcement. If you or your child have information about something that could be potentially dangerous or harmful, you can anonymously report it through Safe2Tell. If your student needs support at school or feels they are being harassed, bullied, or discriminated against, please report this information to a school administrator. Parents can also report allegations of discrimination or harassment to the equity compliance officer by sending an email to equitycompliance@cherrycreekschools.org. You can find more about the district’s non-discrimination policies and procedures at this link. Additionally, the following organizations offer resources that may also be helpful as well: • Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault – If you need or want help finding your local resource, contact info@ccasa.org *Please note, we cannot guarantee the confidentiality of emails sent to CCASA. • The Blue Bench (formerly RAAP) – At the Blue Bench, our mission is to eliminate sexual assault and diminish the impact it has on individuals, their loved ones and our community through comprehensive issue advocacy, prevention and care. • Project PAVE – Our mission is to end violence by empowering youth to build healthy relationships. At CCSD, we stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment. Thank you for your partnership in ensuring our schools are safe places for all. Sincerely,

Cherry Creek Schools