Cherry Creek student wins Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year

DENVER (KDVR) — Cherry Creek’s own Parker Wolfe has won the 2020-21 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Wolfe is the first Coloradan to win the award.

The high school senior has broken many records in his young career, winning the Heritage Distance Classic with a time of 14 minutes, 30.10 seconds in September 2020, a nation-wide 5K record this year.

“Racing against the clock is my style,” said Wolfe.

From just looking at him, no one would know Wolfe contracted COVID-19 in July, prior to winning the Heritage Distance Classic.

“I was out for a month with lung issues, heart issues and enlarged arteries,” said Wolfe. “It took a toll, but I was able to push through and get to where I am today.”

Wolfe still carries an inhaler with him before each race, but it hasn’t stopped him from winning the 2020-21 Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

“It’s a product of all the work I put in,” said Wolf.

Wolfe has signed a letter of intent to compete for the University of North Carolina in track and field this fall.