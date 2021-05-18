Cherry Creek schools will keep indoor mask mandate for rest of school year

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District (CCSD) said it will keep mask wearing in place for the remainder of this school year with one exception: Mask wearing outside will no longer be required for staff, students and community members on school property.

CCSD Superintendent Scott A. Siegfried said he reviewed new CDC guidelines and considered Gov. Polis’s lifting the state’s face covering policy when making the decision.

“I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices people have made this past year to follow protocols and keep our students and staff members safe in a fast-changing time. I believe we have gotten to this point where the pandemic is winding down this spring because of the actions of people in our community,” Siegfried wrote in an email.

Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be held at full capacity; Every graduate will receive eight tickets. Masks will not be required at the ceremonies.