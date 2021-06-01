Cherry Creek Schools teacher identified as victim in homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — Eric Cobain, 49, was arrested late Sunday night in connection to a homicide that occurred in the area of Pontiac Street and Lowry Boulevard. The victim was later identified as Melissa Wright.

Cobain was arrested near the 700 block of Kipling Street in Lakewood and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this case. Eric Cobain was arrested late last night is being held for investigation of 1st degree murder. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2021

According to Cherry Creek Schools website, Wright was a Severe Educational Disability special education teacher at I-Team Manor.

Wright was named a Golden Heart Honoree by the school for helping one of her students and their family in a time of need, according to the site.

Fellow teacher Kristin Louise said, “Melissa has so much empathy and intuition for how to support students, I admire that she’s always willing to learn more so she can keep growing as a person, which is so inspirational,” according to Cherry Creek School’s website.