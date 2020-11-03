Cherry Creek Schools reach red zone for COVID-19 cases; considers remote learning

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Scott Siegfried sent an email to the community asking teachers and students to prepare for remote learning.

The decision has not been made yet.

“Today is the seventh day in a row that the district COVID Tracker dashboard has posted a “red zone” rating, indicating that the virus is becoming significantly more widespread in the community. I have said on multiple occasions – and it is stated directly on our dashboard – that we are monitoring the data for a sustained 7-14 day trend,” Siegfried said in the email.

Siegfried said his decision will be based on the health and safety of students, staff, families and community.

A remote learning plan is already in place. The switch will not impact the schedule for K-12 Online learning students, Siegfried said.