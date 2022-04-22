ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Cherry Creek School District administrator has been arrested in a case involving non-consensual sex.

Brien Hodges, 55, was arrested on a felony count of at-risk sexual contact without consent, court records show. The offense is dated Nov. 11.

Hodges remained held without bond in the Arapahoe County jail on Friday night. Court records show the Englewood Police Department made the arrest.

He is set for court on Saturday.

Hodges is listed as the director of the Department of Grants Management on the Cherry Creek Schools website.

A school district spokesperson said police had not notified them about the case.

