DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Channel 2 are getting an inside look at a first-of-its-kind mental health facility that will offer intensive support and education.

It will be run by the Cherry Creek School District with the help of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Department of Psychiatry.

The facility will serve Cherry Creek students aged 10-18 who are experiencing a mental health crisis ranging from anxiety and severe depression to suicidal ideations.

The whole idea comes as facilities that serve kids in a mental health crisis or have other severe needs have dwindled statewide from 77 to 16 facilities.

This is the first program and facility of its kind to be operated by a school district.

In response, Cherry Creek Schools, with support from its voters in 2020, made the decision to build their own facility to serve students in the district.

After treating students with severe to moderate needs, the ultimate goal is to transition them back to their home school.

The district said at full capacity, the facility is expected to provide care for 60 students at specialized levels of care. Each student will have an individualized treatment plan. The facility will operate much like a regular school with hours expected to range from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to the district, Congressman Jason Crow supported the facility by securing $1.5 million as part of the 2023 appropriations package. The funds will go to projects that help ensure a warm and welcoming environment.

The new school is set to open to students in October.