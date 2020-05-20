Cherry Creek School District to hold modified in-person graduation ceremonies in July

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — High school seniors in the Cherry Creek School District are celebrating after learning they will get to have a graduation ceremony, although it will be a lot different than normal.

In an email sent to parents and students, the district said, “We believe high school graduation is one of the most important moments of a young person’s life and we are committed to celebrating that achievement.”

Cherry Creek High School senior Aidan Allis has been documenting his senior year on video.

“From a student’s perspective what it means to be a senior and just kind of the exciting things you do,” he said of the video.

The only thing missing was graduation, which was supposed to take place on Wednesday.

“I think it will definitely mean a lot for me. I think the cool thing about this, which is kind of ironic, is that I haven’t been through it before, none of us have, so we don’t really know what we’re missing. In that way, I think it will still be really special and exciting for me, so I don’t necessarily feel a loss,” later adding, “During this whole quarantine, I’ve been trying to keep in perspective how many people are losing different things and it’s hard for us 2020 graduates obviously because we’re missing out on the last quarter of senior year. Just keeping in perspective to what other people are losing, it’s kind of cool to say we are kind of able to have a graduation, right? And I think at this point, we will take what we can get.”

Allis is excited the school district announced they will hold in-person graduation ceremonies in July, although he is sad his parents won’t be able to attend. The district said it would live stream the ceremony.

His parents are thankful the district made this a priority, especially for this class that has already been through so much.

Ashley Allis, Aidan’s mother, said, “These are the kids that were born into 9/11, born into all these different circumstances we never had to deal with, school shootings, the suicide epidemic, some really, really hard things. You want them to really be able to celebrate they got to this place. They survived all these things, they grew in spite of them and we wanted them to have this final celebration.”

Ashley, herself a Creek grad, is sad that at this point, that parents won’t be allowed to attend, but she will be watching the live stream and cheering on her son.

Aidan said, “It definitely shows, when things don’t go your way, adapt and overcome. I think that will not just be good for me in this next season of my life, but kind of my whole life, where if things don’t go according to life, that’s OK, just keep on trucking. Find a different way to get things done.”

Parents are hopeful that if restrictions ease up more, they will be able to attend in person. They also hope other districts can follow their lead.

“I think they are setting an example — if it’s done safely with a lot of thought and care put into it — that it can be done,” Ashley said.