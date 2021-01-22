Cherry Creek School District superintendent announces retirement

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The superintendent of the Cherry Creek School District announced his retirement Friday afternoon.

Dr. Scott A. Siegfried said he will remain in his position until the end of the school year.

Siegfried got his first job with the district in 1995, when he became a student teacher at Eaglecrest High School. He then served in a number of roles at CCSD, and was named superintendent in March 2018.

In a message to families, Siegfried said he did not see himself being superintendent for an extended amount of time.

“I would be disingenuous if I didn’t say that the last year has had an impact on myself and my family. As a father, I have always taught my own kids to do what they love, and when they no longer find joy in their job, to do something else – a lesson I learned from someone important in my professional career,” Siegfried said. “It is time for me to prioritize my family and to create the opportunity for someone else to bring their joy and passion to this role.”

The superintendent said he has been talking with the district’s Board of Education about retiring and it has begun the process of finding his replacement.

“I feel extraordinarily grateful for my time with Cherry Creek Schools and am thankful for all the relationships and the success we have achieved for our students. I also believe we are on an incredible trajectory and have the right strategies and a strong leadership team in place to move the organization forward as we come out of this unprecedented time in history,” Siegfried said.

He said he is thankful for CCSD and the opportunities it has provided him.

CCSD is one of the largest school districts in metro Denver. It serves 55,000 students.