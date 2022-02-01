Cherry Creek School District lifts mask mandate

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek Schools District announced masks will no longer be required indoors at schools as of Feb. 7 but strongly encourages face coverings to continue to be worn by staff, students and visitors.

The Tri-County Health Department will not renew the face-covering health order which expires on Friday and the CCSD is following suit with the health. department.

Other school districts have not made such announcements.

“DPS is not making any changes to our mask policy,” a Denver Public Schools representative told FOX31.

The Poudre School District said, “Masks are still required in all PSD facilities. We have NOT yet determined what the county’s announcement means for PSD’s existing protocol requiring masks and will communicate a district decision as soon as possible.”

“We will monitor guidance and make our determination to best avoid the need to quarantine our students and keep them in school,” Adams 14 Schools said.

Local medical experts say masks can keep kids healthy and reduce the possibility of sickness.

“I think if masks are properly worn have done a great deal to decrease how easy it is to spread covid from person to person. Not only COVID but RSV and the flu. We know those are respiratory. If you are wearing a mask, the transmission is greatly reduced,” Chief Medical Officer for Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Dr. Reginald Washington said.

TCHD extended the mask mandate in schools last week until Feb. 4.