Cherry Creek School District announces in-person graduation ceremonies for spring

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) – In-person ceremonies are in the works for the Cherry Creek School District’s graduating class of 2021.

The ceremonies will be held in early June at the Stutler Bowl, which is located at 4700 S. Yosemite St. in Greenwood Village. A live stream of all ceremonies will also be available.

Safety protocols may include: physical distancing, face covering requirements and limiting the number of guests.

Below is the schedule for graduation ceremonies:

Cherry Creek High School – 8 a.m., Fri., June 4

Eaglecrest High School – 8 a.m., Sat., June 5

Grandview High School – 8 a.m., Mon., June 7

Cherokee Trail High School – 8 a.m., Tues., June 8

Overland High School – 8 a.m., Wed., June 9

Smoky Hill High School – 8 a.m., Thurs., June 10, 2021

Cherry Creek Elevation – 8 a.m., Fri., June 11

Endeavor Academy – 11:30 a.m., Fri., June 11

Last year, CCSD held modified graduation ceremonies in July.