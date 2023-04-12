AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned a second teacher at Eaglecrest High School died over the weekend.

In a letter sent to students and parents, Principal Gwen Hansen-Vigil said Judith Geoffroy, a para at the integrated learning center at the school, died over the weekend.

This comes after the Cherry Creek School District said another teacher passed away within the same 24 hours. Maddie Schmidt “had symptoms consistent with bacterial meningitis.”

According to the letter sent to the community, both deaths were of natural causes and were unrelated. CCSD said Geoffroy’s cause of death is still under investigation.

Eaglecrest High School was closed on Wednesday. CCSD is working to identify students and staff who may have been in close contact with Schmidt.

“As the Eaglecrest community continues to grieve together this week, we will have school and district mental health support staff available,” according to the letter.