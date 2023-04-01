AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Cherry Creek State Park was busy Saturday with people both on foot and on the water for the first time this season.

Some of the boaters told FOX31 and Channel 2 they were surprised that the body of water was not that busy but said they were out there taking advantage of the beautiful day.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, only the West boat ramp is currently open, with low water levels affecting access.

“Cherry Creek State Park will be opening to boating April 1st. Only the West boat ramp will be open from 6AM to 6PM seven days a week. Low water is impacting boat ramp accessibility and other hazards are beginning to show that are normally not present during higher water elevations,” CPW said.

“The park is conducting a bathymetric survey to gain understanding of low water hazards near the boat ramps as issues were growing at the end of last season,” CPW said.