CHERRY CREEK RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) — A man went missing Saturday evening at Cherry Creek Reservoir.
The call was reported around 6:45 p.m.
A South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson said the man was tubing behind a boat when he went under. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.
Rescue crews were unable to locate the missing man, and the rescue transitioned to a recovery operation after 90 minutes, the spokesperson said. The recovery operation was turned over to state parks officials.
