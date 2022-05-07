CHERRY CREEK RESERVOIR, Colo. (KDVR) — A man went missing Saturday evening at Cherry Creek Reservoir.

The call was reported around 6:45 p.m.

A South Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson said the man was tubing behind a boat when he went under. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Rescue crews were unable to locate the missing man, and the rescue transitioned to a recovery operation after 90 minutes, the spokesperson said. The recovery operation was turned over to state parks officials.

