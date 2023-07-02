AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Independence Day weekend typically has the most amount of visitors for Cherry Creek State Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife expects the park to reach capacity limits from Sunday until Tuesday.

Just days before the busy holiday weekend Cherry Creek State Park officials decided to close the east boat ramp. Park crews said portions of the east ramp are submerged due to recent heavy rains, and higher reservoir levels have not receded to safe operating depth for boats to launch.

The east boat ramp will remain closed until water levels recede. The west boat ramp is open as the only option for boaters through the Fourth of July.

The parking lot next to the east boat ramp will be open and hand-launched vessels like paddleboards and kayaks are allowed from the shoreline.

Once the lot reaches capacity the park will not allow any more cars in unless visitors have an active campground reservation.

Water safety

After the historic number of water-related deaths in Colorado in 2022, CPW officials are urging all visitors who spend time on the water to wear a life jacket. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear a life jacket at all times.

Experts at the National Safe Boating Council say accidents on the water happen too fast to reach and put on a stowed life jacket

If you plan to go boating for the first time, CPW recommends you take a boating safety class and make sure your boat has a safety inspection.

U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets. When selecting a life jacket, you should make sure that it is U.S. Coast Guard-approved, appropriate for the water activity and fits properly.