ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Cherry Creek School District has hired the former Douglas County schools superintendent, who was fired without cause by a divided board.

Corey Wise will serve as the interim assistant superintendent for education operations for the Cherry Creek district, according to his attorney.

The Douglas County Board of Education called a special meeting in early February to discuss Wise’s job. In a 4-3 vote led by the board’s newly elected conservative majority, the board voted to fire Wise.

Wise’s termination is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit. A judge found the board’s four-person majority “collectively committed, outside of public meetings” to fire the superintendent at a Feb. 4 meeting and ordered them to keep their business public.

Arguments on whether that impacted the legality of Wise’s firing have yet to be heard.